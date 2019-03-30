Long Island hires and promotions: Joseph Carofano, Catholic Health Services

HEALTH CARE

Joseph Carofano of Rockville Centre has been hired as senior vice president for strategy and chief marketing officer at Catholic Health Services in Rockville Centre. He was vice president for marketing, communications, planning and strategy at Western Connecticut Health Network in Norwalk.

LAW

Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success has hired three associates in its health care reimbursement and recovery group.

Alyssa L. Kelliher of Dix Hills was a law clerk for the firm.

Jason E. Danforth of Westbury was an associate attorney at Joseph A. Ledwidge in Jamaica, Queens.

Gregory S. Choi of Flushing, Queens, was an associate at Marjorie A. Varrichio, Counselor at Law in the Bronx.

BOARDS

St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue has appointed two alumni to its board of trustees.

Michael Meyers of Patchogue is a partner at Petroske Riezenman & Meyers in Hauppauge.

Brennin Kroog of Roslyn is an investment banking director at Lazard in Manhattan.

ENGINEERING

Lockwood, Kessler & Bartlett Inc. in Syosset has three new hires.

Douglas Castelli of Lindenhurst, a resident engineer, held the same position at ATANE Consulting in Manhattan.

Waqas Saeed of Elmhurst, Queens, an environmental engineer, was a senior principal engineer for Hazen and Sawyer in Manhattan.

Stevens Merilan of Central Islip, a senior inspector, was a civil engineer inspector for Hardesty & Hanover in Manhattan.

MANUFACTURING

Hauppauge distributor Bearings Limited has two new hires.

Heather Rosenbaum of Farmingville, a marketing and social media coordinator, was a digital marketing associate at Ordereze in Bohemia.

Lauren Stallone of West Babylon, an administrative assistant, was a deposit operations coordinator at TIAA Bank in Islandia.

EDUCATION

Byron McCray of Bay Shore has been hired as director of school safety in the West Islip School District. He was a supervisor of school safety in the Brentwood School District.

