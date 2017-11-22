TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Joseph Mottola, H2M architects + engineers

Joseph Mottola of Massapequa been promoted to deputy

Joseph Mottola of Massapequa been promoted to deputy chief operating officer at H2M architects + engineers in Melville. Photo Credit: H2M

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
ARCHITECTURE

H2M architects + engineers in Melville has announced one promotion, and some hires from Ehasz Giacalone Architects in Farmingdale.

Joseph Mottola of Massapequa, director of H2M architecture, has been promoted to deputy chief operating officer.

Louis P. Giacalone of West Islip, hired as a practice leader, was a partner.

Russell E. Ehasz of Copiague, hired as a practice leader, was a partner.

James D. Havrilla of East Northport, hired as a senior architect, had the same role.

Yvonne Maldonado of Elmont, hired as an administrative support professional, was an administrator.

LeShelle A. Mocniak of Holbrook, hired as a project architect, had the same role.

