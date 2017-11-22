ARCHITECTURE

H2M architects + engineers in Melville has announced one promotion, and some hires from Ehasz Giacalone Architects in Farmingdale.

Joseph Mottola of Massapequa, director of H2M architecture, has been promoted to deputy chief operating officer.

Louis P. Giacalone of West Islip, hired as a practice leader, was a partner.

Russell E. Ehasz of Copiague, hired as a practice leader, was a partner.

James D. Havrilla of East Northport, hired as a senior architect, had the same role.

Yvonne Maldonado of Elmont, hired as an administrative support professional, was an administrator.

LeShelle A. Mocniak of Holbrook, hired as a project architect, had the same role.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox daily. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.