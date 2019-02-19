TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Joseph Mottola, H2M architects + engineers

Joseph Mottola of Massapequa has been promoted to

Joseph Mottola of Massapequa has been promoted to chief operating officer at H2M architects + engineers in Melville. Photo Credit: H2M

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
ARCHITECTURE

H2M architects + engineers in Melville has announced some promotions.

Joseph Mottola of Massapequa, deputy chief operating officer, promoted to chief operating officer

Kristeen Coffey of Ronkonkoma, project accountant II, promoted to project accounting team leader

Michelle Falese of Long Beach, proposals coordinator, promoted to proposals manager

Alexander Hochhausl of Coram, HVAC practice leader, promoted to department manager

David Mammina of Carle Place, principal architect and director of health care and senior living, promoted to deputy market director of real estate

Suzanne Mayo of East Norwich, human resources generalist, promoted to human resources partner.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

