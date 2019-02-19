Long Island hires and promotions: Joseph Mottola, H2M architects + engineers
ARCHITECTURE
H2M architects + engineers in Melville has announced some promotions.
Joseph Mottola of Massapequa, deputy chief operating officer, promoted to chief operating officer
Kristeen Coffey of Ronkonkoma, project accountant II, promoted to project accounting team leader
Michelle Falese of Long Beach, proposals coordinator, promoted to proposals manager
Alexander Hochhausl of Coram, HVAC practice leader, promoted to department manager
David Mammina of Carle Place, principal architect and director of health care and senior living, promoted to deputy market director of real estate
Suzanne Mayo of East Norwich, human resources generalist, promoted to human resources partner.
