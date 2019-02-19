ARCHITECTURE

H2M architects + engineers in Melville has announced some promotions.

Joseph Mottola of Massapequa, deputy chief operating officer, promoted to chief operating officer

Kristeen Coffey of Ronkonkoma, project accountant II, promoted to project accounting team leader

Michelle Falese of Long Beach, proposals coordinator, promoted to proposals manager

Alexander Hochhausl of Coram, HVAC practice leader, promoted to department manager

David Mammina of Carle Place, principal architect and director of health care and senior living, promoted to deputy market director of real estate

Suzanne Mayo of East Norwich, human resources generalist, promoted to human resources partner.

