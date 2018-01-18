ACCOUNTING

Joseph Tomaino of Northport, principal of Healthcare Transformation Consulting at Grassi & Co. in Jericho and Manhattan, has been promoted to chief executive of Grassi Healthcare Advisors.

TRANSPORTATION

Patti Royce-Moser of Lindenhurst, a routing coordinator with Educational Bus Transportation in Copiague, has been promoted to vice president of operations.

EDUCATION

Shakia Hall of Baldwin has been appointed food services director in the Herricks Public Schools. She was school service manager for New York City SchoolFood, responsible for five schools.

Melissa Wiederhold of Wantagh, an instructional coach at Park Avenue Memorial Elementary School in Amityville, has been appointed assistant principal at the school.

BOARDS

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox daily. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Alexander Berger of Oceanside, chair of real estate and partner at Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein in Garden City, has been appointed to the board of trustees of the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City.

Melissa Sidor of East Quogue, counsel at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Bridgehampton and Ronkonkoma, has been elected to the board of directors of the Health & Welfare Council of Long Island in Melville.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has some new hires.

Lisa Strollo of Amityville, an associate broker in Merrick, was with Century 21 Prevete-Hirsch in Bellmore.

Marie J. Mahecha of Nesconset, a sales agent in Smithtown, was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Smithtown.

Deborah Lettieri of Smithtown, a sales agent in Smithtown, was with Coach Realtors in Smithtown.

Kristin Lettieri of St. James, a sales agent in Smithtown, was with Coach Realtors in Smithtown.

Shawn Waller of North Babylon, a sales agent in East Northport, was with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Atlantic Shores in Huntington.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.