Long Island hires and promotions: Joshua Lichtenstein, Ropes & Gray

Joshua Lichtenstein of Port Washington has been promoted

Joshua Lichtenstein of Port Washington has been promoted to benefits partner at Ropes & Gray in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Ropes & Gray / FayFoto/Boston

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
LAW

Joshua Lichtenstein of Port Washington, benefits associate at Ropes & Gray in Manhattan, has been promoted to benefits partner.

Jay Sawczak of Hoboken, New Jersey, has been hired as a construction law associate at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale. He was general counsel and contract negotiation associate at Ocean Pacific Interiors Inc. in Manhattan and worked at a community legal clinic in Newark.

Elisa M. Santoro of Bayville has been hired as an associate in trusts and estates at Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein in Garden City. She was an associate at John J. Randall IV in Locust Valley.

Kristen M. Walsh of West Babylon has been hired as an associate in trusts and estates at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferra, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success. She was an associate at Ansanelli Law Group in Amityville.

REAL ESTATE

Dawn Viola of Setauket, sales associate at the Smithtown Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, has been appointed assistant branch manager in Babylon.

Avigaiel Bernstein of Woodmere has been hired as a sales associate at Pugatch Realty Corp. in Woodmere. She was an executive assistant at The Battery Group in Brooklyn.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

