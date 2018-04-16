TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
53° Good Evening
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Judi Ross, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Judi Ross of Massapequa has been hired as

Judi Ross of Massapequa has been hired as a sales agent at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Massapequa. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

REAL ESTATE

Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Massapequa has some new hires from Keller Realty in Massapequa Park.

Judi Ross of Massapequa

Francine Bassett of Massapequa

Anton Pedisch of East Meadow

Roxanne DeVito of Massapequa

Patricia VonBraunsberg of Babylon

Theresa Kusmierczyk of Massapequa

Debra Allen of Seaford

Richard Von Bargen of Massapequa

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

Nesconset residents worry about traffic from new convenience Residents demand development halt along blvd.
Oyster Bay is Republican, Frederick Mei testified Power on Trial: Mei tells how the system works
Southampton Town Councilman John Bouvier, left, who voted Developer sues town, board over proposal’s defeat
Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen, seen on April Supervisor seeks to reassure workers after suit
East Hampton Town officials said recent nor'easters have Nor'easters collapse eroding Montauk bluffs onto beach
Frederick Mei testifies in federal court in Central Mangano witness: In Oyster Bay, you have to pay to play