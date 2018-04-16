REAL ESTATE

Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Massapequa has some new hires from Keller Realty in Massapequa Park.

Judi Ross of Massapequa

Francine Bassett of Massapequa

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anton Pedisch of East Meadow

Roxanne DeVito of Massapequa

Patricia VonBraunsberg of Babylon

Theresa Kusmierczyk of Massapequa

Debra Allen of Seaford

Richard Von Bargen of Massapequa

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.