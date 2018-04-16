Long Island hires and promotions: Judi Ross, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
REAL ESTATE
Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Massapequa has some new hires from Keller Realty in Massapequa Park.
Judi Ross of Massapequa
Francine Bassett of Massapequa
Anton Pedisch of East Meadow
Roxanne DeVito of Massapequa
Patricia VonBraunsberg of Babylon
Theresa Kusmierczyk of Massapequa
Debra Allen of Seaford
Richard Von Bargen of Massapequa
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.