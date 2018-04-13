NONPROFITS

Julia Smith of Smithtown has been hired as director of finance and administration at Hope For Youth Inc. in Amityville. She was controller at the Long Island Association for AIDS Care Inc. in Hauppauge.

Dr. Judy Olshin of Woodmere has been named director of dentistry at the Charles Evans Center in Bethpage, which delivers health services to special-needs communities and underserved populations. She was dental director of Advantage Care Health Centers in Brookville.

LAW

Jonathan (Gianni) Karmily of Great Neck has been hired as a criminal defense associate at Ezdrin & Woods in Syosset. He was a per-diem attorney working for many firms.

REAL ESTATE

H & G Realty New York Inc. in Middle Island has hired two real estate sales agents.

Linda Kelly of Wading River was owner and court stenographer of Q&A Court Reporting Service in Wading River.

Susan Nenos of Ridge was owner-operator of Plaza Deli in Coram.

Gary Armstrong of Lido Beach has been hired as a licensed Realtor at Century 21 American Homes in Long Beach. He was a licensed Realtor at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Long Beach.

Laffey Real Estate has hired two sales associates.

Joey Rodriguez of Woodbury has been hired in Huntington. He was a maintenance employee at Mills Pond Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in St. James.

Joanna Hutchins of Bayville has been hired in Brookville. She was a creative consultant with Crystal Vision Marketing in Mattituck, working off site.

Coach Realtors in West Sayville has hired three sales associates.

Heather Malone of Babylon, was with Nest Seekers International in Westhampton Beach and also is a member of the New York State Bar Association.

Russell Madocks of East Islip, is a graduate of the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.

Joanne Tuthill of Bellport, was with Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life in Patchogue.

Dayna King of Long Beach has been hired an associate broker at Century 21 American Homes in Long Beach. She was with Engel & Völkers Real Estate in Long Beach.

