EDUCATION

Junius Gonzales of Glen Cove has been hired as provost and vice president, academic affairs at New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury. He was senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of North Carolina System in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Jamal Walcott of Middle Island, a social studies teacher and school academy liaison at Longwood High School in Middle Island, has been appointed assistant principal at the high school.

James Mwaura of Kew Gardens, Queens, has been hired as purchasing director at SUNY Old Westbury in Old Westbury. He was associate director of purchasing and accounts payable at Purchase College (SUNY) in Westchester County.

TECHNOLOGY

A+ Technology & Security Solutions, Inc. in Bay Shore has a new hire and a promotion.

Frank Jacovino of Northport, director of product development, has been promoted to vice president of operations and product development.

Rick Cadiz of West Islip has been hired as vice president of sales and marketing. He was director of sales for Custom Computer Specialists in Hauppauge.

