TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
37° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Kas Carey, Farmingdale State College

Kas Carey of Manorville has been hired as

Kas Carey of Manorville has been hired as a director of strategy in the development and alumni engagement office at Farmingdale State College. Photo Credit: Farmingdale State College

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

EDUCATION

Kas Carey of Manorville has been hired to direct engagement strategy in the development and alumni engagement office at Farmingdale State College. She was assistant vice president for digital communications at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue.

Gabrielle St. Leger of Hempstead has been appointed assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Hofstra University in Hempstead. She was dean of students at New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury.

FINANCE

Brian C. Crandall of Garden City has been hired as a financial adviser with Andriola, Goldberg & Associates — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Garden City. He was a head trader at Reef Road Capital in Manhattan.

BOARDS

Mark A. Badami of Dix Hills, financial services rep at the Center for Wealth Preservation in Hauppauge, has been elected president of the board of directors of the Financial Planning Association of Long Island in Hauppauge.

MEDIA

Steve Harper of Holbrook has been hired as on air-host and director of special events at JVC Broadcasting Co. in Ronkonkoma. He was on-air morning host at K98.3 radio, Connoisseur Media in Farmingville.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Mangano jury sends note asking for FBI testimony
Dr. Karen Abrashkin, medical director of Northwell Health Northwell: House Calls cut Medicare costs
Tacos al pastor on corn tortillas at Nelly's Top LI taco spot opens second location
Bales of recyclable paper are loaded onto a Town, recycling operator settle suit for $1.42M
Islanders co-owner John Ledecky, second from right, with Ledecky: Belmont arena 'on track' for 2021-22 season
Sade Norwood clears snow from her car on NWS: Up to 6 inches of snow fell on LI overnight