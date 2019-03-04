EDUCATION

Kas Carey of Manorville has been hired to direct engagement strategy in the development and alumni engagement office at Farmingdale State College. She was assistant vice president for digital communications at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue.

Gabrielle St. Leger of Hempstead has been appointed assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Hofstra University in Hempstead. She was dean of students at New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury.

FINANCE

Brian C. Crandall of Garden City has been hired as a financial adviser with Andriola, Goldberg & Associates — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Garden City. He was a head trader at Reef Road Capital in Manhattan.

BOARDS

Mark A. Badami of Dix Hills, financial services rep at the Center for Wealth Preservation in Hauppauge, has been elected president of the board of directors of the Financial Planning Association of Long Island in Hauppauge.

MEDIA

Steve Harper of Holbrook has been hired as on air-host and director of special events at JVC Broadcasting Co. in Ronkonkoma. He was on-air morning host at K98.3 radio, Connoisseur Media in Farmingville.

