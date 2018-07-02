TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Keith Frank, Moritt Hock & Hamroff

Keith Frank of Miller Place has been hired

Keith Frank of Miller Place has been hired as a partner in the employment practice group at Moritt Hock & Hamroff. He was a partner with SilvermanAcampora in Jericho. Photo Credit: Daphne Borowski Photography

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
LAW

Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City has two new hires.

Keith Frank of Miller Place, a partner in the employment practice group, was a partner with SilvermanAcampora in Jericho.

Jill Braunstein of Melville, counsel in the corporate and securities group, was a senior counsel with Moomjian Waite & Coleman in Jericho.

Jeffrey L. Goldberg has been hired as director of pensions at the Law Offices of Joseph A. Romano in Garden City. He is the founding attorney of Jeffrey L. Goldberg in Port Washington.

SECURITY

Les Levine of Mineola has been hired as a partner in the safety and security division at Gotham Government Relations & Communication in Garden City. He is the founder of Les Levine Investigators in Mineola.

EDUCATION

Jeanne-Marie P. Mazzaferro of Riverhead has been promoted from assistant director of special education to director of pupil personnel services in Southampton school district.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

