Long Island hires and promotions: Keith J. Stevens, L’Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini

Keith J. Stevens of Bethpage has been promoted

Keith J. Stevens of Bethpage has been promoted to partner at L'Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini in Garden City. Photo Credit: Bob Giglione

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
LAW

L’Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini on Garden City has made four promotions.

Keith J. Stevens of Bethpage, of counsel, promoted to partner in design professionals and construction industry

Todd M. Alderman of Smithtown, an associate, promoted to partner in insurance industry

James D. Spithogiannis of Farmingdale, an associate, promoted to partner in accounting, business professionals and attorney liability

Candice B. Ratner of Roslyn Heights, an associate, promoted to of counsel in attorney liability

James H. Seganti of Manhattan, senior associate attorney at McIntyre, Donohue, Accardi, Salmonson & Riordan in Bay Shore, has been promoted to partner.

Ellen Storch of Melville has been hired as a partner at Littler Mendelson in Melville. She was a partner at Kaufman, Dolowich & Voluck in Woodbury.

ASSOCIATIONS

The LIA Women’s Collaborative in Melville has made two appointments.

Christine M. Riordan of Garden City, appointed chair, is president of Adelphi University in Garden City.

Erika Rudnick of Huntington, appointed vice chair, is vice president of Marsh & McLennan Companies in Melville.

The Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association in Carle Place has elected five board officers.

Michael F. Rich III of Oyster Bay, Oyster Bay commissioner, president

William Schuckmann of Hicksville, Hicksville commissioner, first vice president

Kenneth P. Wenthen Jr. of West Hempstead, West Hempstead commissioner, second vice president

Amanda Field of Plainview, Plainview commissioner, secretary

Lawrence F. Zanio Jr. of Westbury, Carle Place commissioner, treasurer.— DIANE DANIELS

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

