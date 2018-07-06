BANKING

Keith Lawlor of Kings Park, vice president and senior commercial relationship manager in middle market lending at TD Bank in Melville, has been promoted to vice president for Suffolk County.

TECHNOLOGY

Sandata Technologies in Port Washington has four new hires.

Bita Kainwal of Avenel, New Jersey, a quality assurance analyst, had the same title at Emblem Health in Manhattan.

Brian Stacy of Wantagh, a pipeline engineer, was senior manager of pipeline engineering at Zodiac Interactive in Hicksville.

Channele Johnson of Hempstead, a customer care specialist, was an admitting representative at Plainview Hospital.

Ben Booker of Brooklyn, an implementation support specialist, was project manager at Personal Touch Home Care in Jamaica, Queens.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MARKETING

Godson Michel of Amityville has been hired as an internet marketing specialist at Patriot Mobility Inc. in West Babylon, a veteran-owned business that helps injured vets adjust to civilian life. He was a digital marketing assistant at Straight Tax in Lindenhurst.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has some new sales agents.

James Kovarik of Old Bethpage was with Century 21 American Homes in Syosset.

Dana Sepulveda of Massapequa was with Bon Anno Homes Realty Inc. in Massapequa.

Vesna Udell of Huntington was with Signature Premier Properties in East Northport.

Perim Ankay of Huntington was Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Dix Hills.

EDUCATION

Long Beach Public Schools has two new appointments.

Sarah Kugelman of Long Beach, named assistant principal of the West School, was district support team master teacher in the Hempstead Union Free School District.

A.J. Hepworth of Huntington has been appointed assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. He was assistant superintendent/director of school quality in the New York City Department of Education.

Rebecca Gottesman of Huntington Station has been appointed director of K-12 guidance in the Malverne Union Free School District. She was director of counseling in the Roslyn School District.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.