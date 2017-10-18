REAL ESTATE
Most Popular
Signature Premier Properties has some new hires.
Kelly Choulis Auffret of Holtsville, an associate broker in Smithtown, was with Coach Realtors in Smithtown.
Francesca Leonardini of Mineola, a sales agent in Garden City, was with Coach Realtors in Williston Park.
Alana Heilig of Glen Cove, a sales agent in Locust Valley, was with Richard B. Arnold Real Estate in Sea Cliff.
Angela Heilig of Glen Head, a sales agent in Locust Valley, was with Richard B. Arnold Real Estate in Sea Cliff.
Jerry Famolari of Northport, an associate broker in East Northport, was with Venue Real Estate Group in Lake Success.
Cheryl LoCascio of Wantagh, a sales agent in Rockville Centre, was with Century 21 Prevete Real Estate in Hicksville.
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.