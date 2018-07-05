TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Kelly M. Roach, Beacon Trust Company

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Kelly M. Roach of Hicksville has been hired as vice president and trust officer at Beacon Trust Company in Hauppauge. She had a similar role at U.S. Trust, Bank of America in Melville.

ENGINEERING

Joseph Manzella of Holtsville has been promoted to vice president at H2M architects + engineers in Melville. He will also keep his title as the department manager of mechanical engineering.

REAL ESTATE

Laffey Real Estate has two new sales agents.

Douglas Mandaglio of Lindenhurst, hired in Greenvale, was an account executive with Ricoh USA Inc. in Melville.

Jennifer J. Kim of Central Islip, hired in Syosset, was vice president at JNH Construction Group in Bay Shore.

Mary A. Byrnes of Long Beach has been hired as a sales agent at Century 21 American Homes in Long Beach. She was vice president of human resources at E-Trade in Manhattan.

