Long Island hires and promotions: Kevin Jordan, Farmingdale State College

EDUCATION

Kevin Jordan of Bay Shore, director of the educational opportunity program at Farmingdale State College, has been promoted to chief diversity officer.

BOARDS

Dominique Walker of Babylon, manager of program development for Southside Hospital Heart & Lung in Bay Shore, has been elected to the board of directors of the Family Service League in Huntington.

TECHNOLOGY

Ray Donnelly of Coram has been hired as senior manager for business development at ASR International Corp., a tech services company in Hauppauge. He was senior economic developer at the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery in Manhattan.

NONPROFITS

Lisa Travatello of Glen Cove has been hired as chief marketing officer at GENYOUth in Manhattan. She was a public relations officer for the City of Glen Cove.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Brittni Svanberg of East Hampton has been hired as an account coordinator at WordHampton Public Relations in East Hampton. She is a recent graduate of Boston University and interned at the firm.

TOURISM

Discover Long Island in Hauppauge has made two promotions and two new hires.

Jennifer Rothman of Deer Park, sports development manager, has been promoted to domestic, international and sports sales manager.

Nicole McElroy of Deer Park, sales coordinator, has been promoted to assistant manager.

Mary Monsees of Central Islip, a recent communications graduate of SUNY Geneseo, has been hired as a destination ambassador.

Katherine Peterson of Commack, a recent business graduate of Farmingdale State College, has been hired as an administrative coordinator.

BANKING

BankUnited in Melville has made three promotions.

Charles Cacciabaudo of Garden City, vice president and business banker, promoted to senior vice president and senior relationship manager for the business banking division.

Peter Dumelle of Dix Hills, vice president, promoted to senior vice president of commercial banking.

George Manchenko of Melville, vice president, promoted to senior vice president for corporate and commercial banking.

