TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
43° Good Morning
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Kristin Lehmann, Austin Williams

Kristin Lehmann of Patchogue has been hired as

Kristin Lehmann of Patchogue has been hired as integrated marketing manager at Austin Williams in Hauppauge. Photo Credit: Austin Williams

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

ADVERTISING

Austin Williams in Hauppauge has three new digital marketing hires.

Kristin Lehmann of Patchogue, hired as integrated-marketing manager, was integrated producer at Publicis Groupe in Manhattan.

Jessica Pavona of Smithtown, hired as a junior search and social strategist, is a recent graduate of Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

Raquel Mercado of Central Islip, hired as digital analyst, was a customer relationship analyst at Kliger-Weiss Infosystems in Greenvale.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties in Rockville Centre has two new hires.

Constance Darnulc of Baldwin, a sales agent, was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Merrick.

Peter Calabrese of Levittown, an associate broker, was with Century 21 Prevete Real Estate in Hicksville.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, right, leaves Power on Trial: Sinnreich faces off with Keating
A sign designating Lake Ronkonkoma Cemetery as a Cops ask help finding stolen cemetery sign
Police with a car that officials said had Driver flees after hitting pedestrian, cops say
Emergency workers respond to a crash Friday morning Cops: Drunken woman pulled from burning SUV
Phase one of Wyandanch Rising is nearly complete, ‘Better days are coming’ to LI hamlet, town pol says
Island Trees High School students on Friday observe LI students walk out of school on Columbine anniversary