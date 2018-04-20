ADVERTISING

Austin Williams in Hauppauge has three new digital marketing hires.

Kristin Lehmann of Patchogue, hired as integrated-marketing manager, was integrated producer at Publicis Groupe in Manhattan.

Jessica Pavona of Smithtown, hired as a junior search and social strategist, is a recent graduate of Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

Raquel Mercado of Central Islip, hired as digital analyst, was a customer relationship analyst at Kliger-Weiss Infosystems in Greenvale.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties in Rockville Centre has two new hires.

Constance Darnulc of Baldwin, a sales agent, was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Merrick.

Peter Calabrese of Levittown, an associate broker, was with Century 21 Prevete Real Estate in Hicksville.

