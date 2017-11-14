This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 43° Good Afternoon
Overcast 43° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Kristin McGrath Seibert; Forchelli, Curto

Kristin McGrath Seibert of Malverne has been hired

Kristin McGrath Seibert of Malverne has been hired as an associate at Forchelli, Curto, Deegan, Schwartz, Mineo & Terrana in Uniondale. Photo Credit: Forchelli, Curto

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LAW

Kristin McGrath Seibert of Malverne has been hired as an associate at Forchelli, Curto, Deegan, Schwartz, Mineo & Terrana in Uniondale. She was a law clerk for Judge Joanna Seybert of the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, in Central Islip.

ASSOCIATIONS

Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce Inc. in Freeport has made three new appointments.

Danielle M. Donaphin of Islip, president of Donaphin Career Enrichment Services in Bay Shore, has been appointed Suffolk county director.

Valerie Anderson Campbell of Baldwin, owner of Anderson Campbell Recruiting in Baldwin, has been appointed Nassau county director.

Elizabeth Wellington of Elmont, COO and vice president of Wellie the Transporter in Elmont, has been appointed Nassau county deputy director.

BANKING

MaryAnn Hudson of Shirley has been hired as branch manager at Gold Coast Bank in Southampton. She was branch manager at Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Southampton.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

A pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle 2 hurt in crash in Freeport, official says
Voters cast their ballots at Great Hollow Middle Brand: Convention vote drew Suffolk's high turnout
An Arizona man in need of medical help Missing man with medical issue found on LI
Suffolk County police Officer Gregory Hanrahan was arrested Police: Off-duty cop pointed gun at 3 women
Fresh produce at Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace in Smithtown. Uncle Giuseppe’s to open in former Waldbaum’s
Residents at a public hearing in East Quogue Town reschedules vote on development’s fate
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE