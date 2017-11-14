LAW

Kristin McGrath Seibert of Malverne has been hired as an associate at Forchelli, Curto, Deegan, Schwartz, Mineo & Terrana in Uniondale. She was a law clerk for Judge Joanna Seybert of the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, in Central Islip.

ASSOCIATIONS

Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce Inc. in Freeport has made three new appointments.

Danielle M. Donaphin of Islip, president of Donaphin Career Enrichment Services in Bay Shore, has been appointed Suffolk county director.

Valerie Anderson Campbell of Baldwin, owner of Anderson Campbell Recruiting in Baldwin, has been appointed Nassau county director.

Elizabeth Wellington of Elmont, COO and vice president of Wellie the Transporter in Elmont, has been appointed Nassau county deputy director.

BANKING

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox daily. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MaryAnn Hudson of Shirley has been hired as branch manager at Gold Coast Bank in Southampton. She was branch manager at Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Southampton.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.