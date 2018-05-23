LAW

Kristina E. Sornchai of Lindenhurst has been hired as director of communications at Forchelli Deegan Terrana in Uniondale. She was a senior marketing associate at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale.

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new sales agents.

Elaine Alfano of Lindenhurst, hired in Babylon, was a customer service rep at Circle Lubricants Inc. in Bay Shore.

Grace Alster of East Williston, hired in East Hills, was a buying manager at Gap Inc. in San Francisco.

Elizabeth Asaro of Greenlawn, hired in Huntington, completed a course online at Real Estate University.

Thomas Antony of Valley Stream, hired in Massapequa Park, was with CORE Real Estate in Manhattan.

Karen Gamboa of Seaford, hired in Massapequa Park, was an assistant front-end manager at ShopRite in Plainview.

Michael Behrens of Selden, hired in Mount Sinai, was a driver at Long Island Geese Control in Smithtown.

