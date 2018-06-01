TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: L. Von Kuhen, East End Disability Associates

L. Von Kuhen of South Setauket has been

L. Von Kuhen of South Setauket has been hired as director of growth and development at East End Disability Associates in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Jeremy Grand

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
NONPROFITS

East End Disability Associates Inc. in Riverhead has two new hires.

L. Von Kuhen of South Setauket, director of growth and development, was senior vice president of Community Development Corp. of Long Island in Centereach.

Camden Ackerman of Westhampton Beach, manager of development and public relations, was managing director of political and strategic communications at BGT Consulting in Westhampton Beach.

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Cristina Keiley of Rockville Centre, account manager at LDI Color ToolBox in Jericho, has been appointed vice president of the Long Island Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees).

Terri Elkowitz of Mount Sinai, Northeast manager at VHB Engineering, Surveying and Landscape Architecture in Hauppauge, has been appointed to the board of trustees of the Old Westbury College Foundation at SUNY Old Westbury.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has two new associate brokers.

Nancy Pafites of Dix Hills, hired in Dix Hills, was with Realty Masters North Shore in Huntington.

Conny Jay of St. James, hired in Smithtown, was with Coach Realtors in Smithtown.

Jonathan Evans of Huntington has been hired as team leader/CEO at Keller Williams Points North in Woodbury. He was chief technology officer at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Cold Spring Harbor.

ENGINEERING

GEI Consultants Inc. in Huntington Station has five new hires.

Caroline Black of Manhattan, a project specialist, was a project coordinator at Integral Consulting Inc. in Manhattan.

William Fitchett of Astoria, Queens, an environmental scientist, held the same position at CA Rich Consultants Inc. in Plainview.

Kevin McCarty of Rhinebeck, a senior practice leader, was a principal at Integral Consulting Inc. in Manhattan.

Wendy Monterosso of Commack, a senior hydrogeologist/project manager, held the same position at Roux Associates in Islandia.

Stacey Ng of Freeport, a geologist, held the same position at Integral Consulting Inc. in Manhattan.

