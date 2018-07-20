TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Laura Beck, St. Charles Hospital

Laura Beck of Miller Place has been promoted

Laura Beck of Miller Place has been promoted to vice president of rehabilitation at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson. Photo Credit: St. Charles Hospital

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
HEALTH CARE

Laura Beck of Miller Place, director of outpatient and pediatric rehabilitation services and offsite contracts at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, has been promoted to vice president of rehabilitation.

NONPROFITS

Roslyn Martorano of Bayside, Queens, has been hired as chief compliance officer at Family Service League in Huntington. She was a privacy officer for the University of California system in Oakland.

LAW

Steven J. Lee of Flushing has been hired as a construction law associate at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale. He was an associate in insurance fraud at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale.

Bee Ready Fishbein Hatter & Donovan in Mineola has promoted two associates to senior associates.

Stephen L. Martir of West Nyack

Andrew K. Preston of Hempstead

BOARDS

Joseph T. Volavka of Brightwaters, senior administrative director of the Dolan Family Health Center in Greenlawn, has been elected to the board of directors of the Huntington Chamber of Commerce.

The Child Care Council of Suffolk in Commack has two new board directors.

Lorraine Frangas of Smithtown is an account manager for Ivionics in Hauppauge.

Keith Lawlor of Kings Park is a senior vice president and Long Island regional VP for TD Bank in Melville.

MUSEUMS

Claire Bellerjeau of Oyster Bay, project resident historian at Raynham Hall Museum in Oyster Bay, has been hired as director of education.

MUSIC

Bryan Griffiths of Valley Stream, dealer support representative at Korg USA Inc. in Melville, has been promoted to business operations analyst.

MANUFACTURING

Charles D. Roberson of Greensboro, North Carolina, senior vice president of international sales at Lakeland Industries Inc. in Ronkonkoma, has been promoted to chief operating officer.

ACCOUNTING

Kevin Levine of Plainview, tax director at Zapken & Loeb in Woodbury, has been promoted to tax partner.

