EDUCATION

Lauren Lay of Islip has been hired as assistant principal of the Udall Road Middle School in West Islip. She was an English and English as a new language teacher at Longwood Senior High School in Middle Island.

The Eastport-South Manor Central School District has two new appointments.

Adam Frankel of Commack, appointed as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, was principal of Hawkins Path Elementary School in Selden.

John Christie of Patchogue, appointed director of elementary curriculum and instruction, was principal of Dayton Avenue School in Manorville.

James Grover of West Islip has been appointed director of math, business and family and consumer science in the West Islip School District. He was a math teacher in the West Islip High School.

Rebecca Menuzzo of Dix Hills has been hired as assistant principal of grades 7-9 at Oyster Bay High School. She was an English and language arts teacher at Carle Place Middle and High School.

