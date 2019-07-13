Long Island hires and promotions: Lawrence Burke, Lockwood, Kessler & Bartlett

ENGINEERING

Lockwood, Kessler & Bartlett Inc. in Syosset has five new hires.

Lawrence Burke of Smithtown, senior construction inspector, held the same position at L.K. McLean Associates in Brookhaven.

Thomas DaCosta of Massapequa, construction inspector, is a recent civil engineering graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder.

Ryan Gioe of Huntington Station, assistant electrical engineer, is a recent electrical engineering graduate of Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J.

Makisha Quinlan of Bay Shore, office engineer, held the same position at L.K. McLean Associates in Brookhaven.

Stephen Tang of Bayside, Queens, civil engineer, is a recent civil engineering graduate of Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in Manhattan.

BOARDS

The Public Relations Professionals of Long Island in Hicksville has elected new officers to its board of directors.

Rachael Risinger of Greenlawn, president, works from home as a public affairs specialist for State Farm Insurance of Bloomington, Ill.

Edith Reinhardt of Massapequa Park, executive vice president, is a principal at RDT Content Marketing in Massapequa Park.

Jerry Allocca of Levittown, first vice president, is founder and CEO of Connected Culture Inc. in Hicksville.

Cassandra Colgan of Freeport, treasurer, is interactive media/marketing senior manager at Girl Scouts of Nassau County in Garden City.

Christine Sammarco of East Northport, secretary, is senior account executive at Zimmerman/Edelson Inc. in Great Neck.

EDUCATION

Katie Fernandez of Farmingdale has been appointed assistant principal of Fairfield Elementary School in Massapequa. She was a K-2 instructional coach in Saltzman East Memorial School in Farmingdale.

Idowu Ogundipe of Uniondale has been appointed business administrator for the Island Park Public Schools. He was a business offical in the Wyandanch school district.

