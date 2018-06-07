TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Leo Sternlicht, Mather Memorial Hospital

Leo Sternlicht of Belle Terre has been elected

Leo Sternlicht of Belle Terre has been elected chairman of the board of directors of John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson. Photo Credit: Mather Hospital

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Leo Sternlicht of Belle Terre, owner of Riverhead Ford Lincoln, has been elected chairman of the board of directors of John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson.

Huntington Hospital has elected four new members to its board of trustees.

Katherine Heaviside of Huntington is president of Epoch 5 Public Realtions in Huntington.

Edward Murphy of Huntington is managing director of Wells Fargo Advisors in Melville.

Xavier Palacios of Huntington is managing partner at Palacios Law Group in Mineola.

Rachel Spencer of Centerport is owner of Long Island Otolaryngology & Pediatric Airway in Huntington.

Elena Karabatos of Sands Point, a senior partner of Schlissel Ostrow Karabatos in Garden City, has been elected president of the Nassau County Bar Association.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

