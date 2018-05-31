LAW

Linda S. Agnew of Melville has been hired as a partner in the litigation group at Harras Bloom & Archer in Melville. She was a partner at Jaspan Schlesinger in Garden City.

Ashley M. Valla of Dix Hills has been hired as an associate at Haley Weinblatt & Calcagni in Islandia. She is a recent graduate of Touro Law Center in Central Islip and did an internship at Lynn Poster-Zimmerman in Huntington.

Christopher Pearsall of Oceanside has been hired as an associate at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success. He was an associate at Sunshine & Feinstein in Garden City.

Brian M. Martin of Port Jefferson has been hired as an associate attorney at McCabe, Collins, McGeough, Fowler, Levine & Nogan in Carle Place. He was with Jacoby & Jacoby in Medford.

NONPROFITS

Helga Strobel-Pedisich of Sayville has been hired as director, contract management and administration, at E&I Cooperative Services in Jericho. She was a vice president and product sales specialist at Bank of America in Manhattan.

