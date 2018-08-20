Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Long Island hires and promotions: Linda U. Margolin, LI Museum of Art, History and Carriages

Linda U. Margolin of Setauket has been elected chair of the board of trustees of the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook. Photo Credit: Matthew Margolin

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BOARDS

Linda U. Margolin of Setauket, managing partner at MargolinBesunder in Islandia, has been elected chair of the board of trustees of the Long Island Museum of Art, History and Carriages in Stony Brook.

Rachel A. Fernbach of Roslyn, an associate at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City and counsel for the state psychiatric association, has been appointed vice chair of the Mental Health News Education board.

Michael Krummenacker of Hicksville, a longtime member of the Hicksville Fire Department and president of the Nassau County Firemen’s Association, has been elected to the board of directors of the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York in Syracuse.

EDUCATION

Jonathan Macaluso of Melville has been appointed director of guidance in the Connetquot Central School District. He was chief information officer and K-12 guidance director in the South Huntington School District.

Barbara L. Christe of Melville has been named dean of the School of Engineering Technology at Farmingdale State College. She chaired health care engineering and taught engineering technology at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

