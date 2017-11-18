NONPROFITS

Lindsay Ragona of East Islip, quality improvement coordinator at CN Guidance and Counseling Services in Hicksville, has been promoted to program director.

BOARDS

Dr. Harris Nagler of Manhattan, who is with the Smith Institute for Urology in Lake Success and Manhattan, has been named president of the Urology Care Foundation Board, part of the American Urological Association in Baltimore.

Daniel P. Deegan of Sea Cliff, a partner at Forchelli, Curto, Deegan, Schwartz, Mineo & Terrana in Uniondale, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Center for Entrepreneurship at Hofstra University in Hempstead.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA has some new hires.

Cheryl Grossman of Dix Hills, an associate broker in Huntington, was with Realty Masters North Shore in Huntington.

Nancy Somma of Medford, a sales agent in Hauppauge, was trained at the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.

Maria Wilbur of Bay Shore, a sales agent in Oakdale, was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in East Islip.

Melissa Manzione of Islip, a sales agent in Babylon, was trained at the American Real Estate School in Hauppuage.

Edith Darlene Selario of Smithtown, a sales agent in Hauppauge, was with Keller Williams Realty Homes & Estates in Hauppauge.

Maureen Flynn of Centereach, a sales agent in Hauppuage, was trained at the New York Real Estate Institute in Manhattan.

Cengiz Soysal of Farmingville, a sales agent in Hauppauge, was trained at the Long Island Board of Realtors in Babylon.

Armando Santos of Hicksville, a sales agent in Babylon, was trained at the Long Island Board of Realtors in Babylon.

Scott Sedacca of Smithtown, a sales agent in Hauppauge, was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Smithtown.

Levans Jean-Pierre of Wyandanch, a sales agent in Hauppauge, was with Exit Realty Achieve in Smithtown.

Alan Haber of East Meadow, a sales agent in Hauppauge, was with Wolf Hill Brokerage Corp. in Manhattan.

