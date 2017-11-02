BANKING

Sterling National Bank in Melville has two new hires.

Lisa Congemi-Doutney of Brookhaven, new vice president and managing director, was vice president at M&T Bank in Melville.

Sean Umhafer of Massapequa Park, new senior managing director and senior vice president, was vice president at M&T Bank in Melville.

Robert M. Carley of Babylon has been appointed vice president, relationship manager/commercial lending at Gold Coast Bank in Islandia. He was senior vice president at Israel Discount Bank of New York in Melville.

Dr. Anantha Ramanathan of Jamaica, Queens, a board-certified vascular surgeon, has joined the surgery department at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. He was a vascular surgeon at the Surgical Angiology Institute in Kanwal, New South Wales, Australia.

Hindel Jesselson of Cedarhurst has been hired as executive director of Amber Court Assisted Living of Smithtown in Nesconset. She was executive director at Atria Senior Living in Ossining.

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has some new hires.

Maggie Albinski of Commack, a sales agent in Huntington, was with Better Homes & Garden Atlantic Shores in Huntington.

Gayle Marriner-Smith of Mattituck, a sales agent in Cutchogue, was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Mattituck.

Judith Marino of Oyster Bay, a sales agent in East Norwich, was an assistant superintendent in North Babylon School District.

Mena Ricciardi of Huntington, a sales agent in Huntington, was with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Huntington.

Barbara Green of East Rockaway, a sales agent in Rockville Centre, was with Ed McNulty Realty in Rockville Centre.

Mildred Mederos of Huntington, a sales agent in Woodbury, was with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Huntington.

Kimberly Bullis-Byrd of East Northport, an associate broker in Huntington, was with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Huntington.

