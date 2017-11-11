NONPROFITS

Lisa Ganz of Williston Park has been hired as director of THRIVE in Hauppauge, a recovery and outreach division of the Family and Children’s Association. She was clinical director of the Long Island Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence Inc. in Westbury.

Erin Davies of Babylon Village has been appointed chief of human resources at Developmental Disabilities Institute in Smithtown. She was vice president of global administration and office operations for the Center for Reproductive Rights in Manhattan.

SECURITY

Applied DNA Sciences in Stony Brook, a security solutions company, has announced three new hires.

Matthew Volny of Centereach, a new associate scientist, was a biology lecturer at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

Cyndil L. Hart of Centereach, a new DNA production technician, was a receptionist at Bashir Ahmed Family Practice in Centereach.

Christina Mirabito of East Meadow, a new DNA production technician, is a recent graduate of Stony Brook University.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox daily. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BOARDS

The Commercial Industrial Brokers Society in Syosset has elected three new members to its board of directors.

Bradley J. Diamond of North Hills is managing director/partner at Lee Associates BQLI in Great Neck.

Ralph Benzakein of West Islip is a partner in Cresa Long Island in Melville.

Amanda Gorozdi of Valley Stream is a senior associate at Avison Young in Melville.

Kevin Murphy of Mount Sinai, global account director at Vodafone, a telecommunications company in Manhattan, has been appointed to the board of directors at EAC Network in Hempstead.

REAL ESTATE

Pugatch Realty Corp. in Woodmere has hired two sales associates.

Chana Gordon of Cedarhurst was the manager of Chayas Precuts in Cedarhurst.

Sean Kind of Woodmere is a recent business management graduate of Hofstra University in Hempstead.

Sheila McDermott of East Islip has been hired as a sales agent at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Huntington. She was a loan officer at Citizens Bank in Huntington.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.