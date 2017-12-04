BOARDS

Long Island University has made two board appointments.

Arthur J. Saladino of Cold Spring Harbor, chairman of the board of the Don Monti Memorial Research Foundation in Cold Spring Harbor, has been appointed as a trustee.

Michael P. Gutnick of Brooklyn, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan, has been named senior vice chair.

The Commercial Industrial Brokers Society of Long Island has elected new executive board officers.

Kyle Burkhardt of Seaford, senior director of Cushman & Wakefield in Melville, has been elected president.

David Leviton of East Setauket, senior vice president of CBRE in Melville, has been elected vice president.

Daniel J. Wiener of Huntington, senior director of Avison Young in Melville, has been elected treasurer.

Michael Rosenfeld of Glen Cove, associate broker at The Rochlin Organization in Melville, has been elected secretary.

SECURITY

Briscoe Protective Systems Inc. in Centereach has made two promotions.

Heather Hardwick of Smithtown, a legal assistant, has been promoted to assistant supervisor of accounting and compliance.

John Questel of Lake Grove, a computer-aided-design draftsman, has been promoted to assistant project manager.

LAW

Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara & Wolf in Lake Success has hired three associates.

Naomie Jean-Philippe of Elmont was an associate at William Schwiter & Associates in Manhattan.

Adam S. Meiskin of Oyster Bay was an associate at Rosenberg & Pittinsky in Manhattan.

Svetlana Minevich of Rego Park was an associate at Kirschenbaum & Kirschenbaum in Garden City.

Michael Wynn of Astoria has been hired as an associate at L’Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini in Garden City. He was an associate at Abdul Hassan Law Group in Queens.

