Long Island hires and promotions: Louis B. Imbroto, Rizzuto Law Firm

Louis B. Imbroto of Plainview has joined the Rizzuto Law Firm in Uniondale as an associate attorney. Photo Credit: Louis Imbroto

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
LAW

Louis B. Imbroto of Plainview, an Oyster Bay town councilman, has joined the Rizzuto Law Firm in Uniondale as an associate attorney.

Seth L. Berman of Long Beach has been hired as a partner in commercial litigation at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success. He was a partner at Nixon Peabody in Jericho.

Laura Mulholland of Massapequa Park has been hired as an associate in commercial litigation at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. She was an associate at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success.

REAL ESTATE

Coach Realtors in Dix Hills has two new sales associates.

Gretchen Perkins of Huntington recently completed a licensing course at Long Island Real Estate School/NYREI in Syosset.

Hasan Sultan of Dix Hills recently completed a licensing course online at Real Estate U.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

