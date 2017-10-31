REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has some new hires.

Louis LaDonna of West Islip, a sales agent in East Northport, was with Century 21 Crown Homes in West Islip.

Susan Sanchez of Glen Oaks, an associate broker in Floral Park, was with EXIT Kingdom Realty in Levittown.

Michele Contos of Bohemia, a sales agent in Patchogue, was with EXIT Kingdom Realty in Levittown.

Toni Critelli of Floral Park, a sales in Floral Park, was with EXIT Kingdom Realty in Levittown.

BOARDS

Michael D. Porcelain of Huntington has been appointed as a director at Air Industries Group in Hauppauge and named chairman of the board’s audit committee and a member of the compensation and nominating committees. He is senior vice president and CFO of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. in Melville.

John Bues of Greenlawn, an associate at Forchelli, Curto, Deegan, Schwartz, Mineo & Terrana in Uniondale, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Cleary School for the Deaf in Nesconset.

— DIANE DANIELS