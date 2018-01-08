ENGINEERING

Walden Environmental Engineering in Oyster Bay has announced five new hires.

Madeleine Tierney of Brooklyn, a new project engineer, is a recent graduate of McGill University in Montreal.

Magdalena Rychtecka of Bayside, Queens, a new project engineer, was a civil engineer at Arcadis in Melville.

Edmond Kirby of Bellmore, a new project engineer, is a recent graduate...