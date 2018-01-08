Long Island hires and promotions: Madeleine Tierney, Walden Environmental Engineering
ENGINEERING
Walden Environmental Engineering in Oyster Bay has announced five new hires.
Madeleine Tierney of Brooklyn, a new project engineer, is a recent graduate of McGill University in Montreal.
Magdalena Rychtecka of Bayside, Queens, a new project engineer, was a civil engineer at Arcadis in Melville.
Edmond Kirby of Bellmore, a new project engineer, is a recent graduate...
