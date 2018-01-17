TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Marc P. Palker, Bob Feller Act of Valor Foundation

Marc P. Palker of South Huntington has been

Marc P. Palker of South Huntington has been named treasurer and director of the Bob Feller Act of Valor Foundation in Port Jefferson Station. Photo Credit: Marc P. Palker

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Marc P. Palker of South Huntington, a chair emeritus of the Institute of Management Accountants in Montvale, New Jersey, and principal of MMP Associates Inc. in South Huntington, has been named treasurer and director of the Bob Feller Act of Valor Foundation in Port Jefferson Station.

Dan Bastian of Massapequa, co-owner of Progressive Orthotics & Prosthetics in Albertson, has been appointed to the board of the National Association for the Advancement of Orthotics and Prosthetics in Washington, D.C.

Social Media Association in Garden City has elected two co-presidents of its board of directors.

Julie Allegretti of Seaford, programs coordinator at Stony Brook University Center for Biotechnology

Peter Stein of Kings Park, sales executive at Didit in Mineola

REAL ESTATE

Century 21 American Homes in Wantagh has hired two associate brokers from Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Bellmore.

Carolyn Sullivan of Amityville

Robert Leek of Amityville

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

