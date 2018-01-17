Long Island hires and promotions: Marc P. Palker, Bob Feller Act of Valor Foundation
BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS
Marc P. Palker of South Huntington, a chair emeritus of the Institute of Management Accountants in Montvale, New Jersey, and principal of MMP Associates Inc. in South Huntington, has been named treasurer and director of the Bob Feller Act of Valor Foundation in Port Jefferson Station.
Dan Bastian of Massapequa, co-owner of Progressive Orthotics & Prosthetics in Albertson, has been appointed to the board of the National Association for the Advancement of Orthotics and Prosthetics in Washington, D.C.
Social Media Association in Garden City has elected two co-presidents of its board of directors.
Julie Allegretti of Seaford, programs coordinator at Stony Brook University Center for Biotechnology
Peter Stein of Kings Park, sales executive at Didit in Mineola
REAL ESTATE
Century 21 American Homes in Wantagh has hired two associate brokers from Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Bellmore.
Carolyn Sullivan of Amityville
Robert Leek of Amityville
