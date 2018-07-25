LAW

Rivkin Radler in Uniondale has two new hires.

Margarita Christoforou of St. James, an associate in health services, was an associate counsel at Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown.

Jonah Zweig of Jamaica, Queens, an associate in general liability, was an associate at Saretsky, Katz & Dranoff in Manhattan.

EDUCATION

Kelly Anne Gelfer of Brookhaven has been hired as director of fine and performing arts in the Massapequa School District. She was an orchestra teacher and department chairperson at the W.T. Clarke middle and high schools in Westbury.

Christopher Malone of West Islip has been appointed director of facilities and operations in Valley Stream District 30. He was the coordinator of support services in the Middle Country Central School District.

NONPROFITS

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Roslyn Martorano of Bayside, Queens, has been hired as chief compliance officer at the Family Service League in Huntington. She was a privacy officer for the University of California system in Oakland.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has some new sales agents.

Daneen Kotz of Franklin Square, hired in Garden City, was with EXIT Realty United in Elmont.

Karen Cascio of Hauppauge, hired in Smithtown, was with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Smithtown.

John J. Ricco of Maspeth, hired in Garden City, was with Bernard Miglio Real Estate in Valley Stream.

Jeffrey Bigay of Wantagh, an associate broker in Merrick, was with Realty Connect USA in Woodbury.

Tara Bigay of Wantagh, hired in Merrick, was with Realty Connect USA in Woodbury.

Michael Hanlon of Franklin Square has joined Laffey Real Estate in Westbury as a sales agent. He was an operations manager at Florence Building Materials in Huntington.

David Cartwright of Farmingdale has been hired as a sales agent at EXIT Premier Real Estate in Massapequa Park. He was with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in East Norwich.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.