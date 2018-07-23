EDUCATION

Seaford School District has four new administrators.

Marie Donnelly of Wantagh, assistant superintendent for business and operations, was the school business official for the Island Park School District.

Mary Catherine Culella-Sun of Massapequa, director of pupil personnel services, was assistant director for special education in the Island Trees School District.

Tom Lynch of East Northport, executive director of instructional technology and STEM, was STEM director for grades 6-12 in the Roslyn School District.

Russell Costa of Massapequa Park, director of facilities, held the same position at Valley Stream District 30.

Christine Rosado of Shirley, a high school teacher and math department chair, has been appointed director of secondary education and STEM for the William Floyd School District.

Kevin Colon of Farmingdale has been named guidance and student services administrator for the Smithtown Central School District. He was assistant principal for East Side Middle School in Manhattan.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.