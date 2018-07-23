TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Marie Donnelly, Seaford School District

Marie Donnelly of Wantagh has been hired as

Marie Donnelly of Wantagh has been hired as assistant superintendent for business and operations in the Seaford School District. Photo Credit: Seaford School District

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
EDUCATION

Seaford School District has four new administrators.

Marie Donnelly of Wantagh, assistant superintendent for business and operations, was the school business official for the Island Park School District.

Mary Catherine Culella-Sun of Massapequa, director of pupil personnel services, was assistant director for special education in the Island Trees School District.

Tom Lynch of East Northport, executive director of instructional technology and STEM, was STEM director for grades 6-12 in the Roslyn School District.

Russell Costa of Massapequa Park, director of facilities, held the same position at Valley Stream District 30.

Christine Rosado of Shirley, a high school teacher and math department chair, has been appointed director of secondary education and STEM for the William Floyd School District.

Kevin Colon of Farmingdale has been named guidance and student services administrator for the Smithtown Central School District. He was assistant principal for East Side Middle School in Manhattan. 

