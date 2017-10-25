REAL ESTATE
Mark T. Brennan of Northport has joined Federal Realty Investment Trust in Huntington as New York director of development. He had a similar job at Blumenfeld Development Group in Syosset.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new hires in Syosset.
Danielle DeRosa of Roslyn Heights was with Roxx Realty Inc. in Syosset.
Suzanne Feigelson of Woodbury was with Roxx Realty Inc. in Syosset.
Ann Garamella of Huntington was vice president at HSBC Bank USA in Melville.
Lalit Bhatia of New Hyde Park has been hired at Laffey Real Estate in Syosset and was with Cross Island Realty One in Bellerose, Queens.
Melissa Naeder of Melville has joined Cushman & Wakefield in Meville as senior director for local retail brokerage. She was director at Sabre Real Estate in Garden City.
— DIANE DANIELS
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
