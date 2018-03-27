TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Martha B. Furie, American Journal of Pathology

Martha B. Furie of Manhasset has been appointed

Martha B. Furie of Manhasset has been appointed editor-in-chief of The American Journal of Pathology in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Stony Brook University

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
MEDIA

Martha B. Furie of Manhasset, professor of pathology, molecular genetics and microbiology at Stony Brook University, has been appointed editor-in-chief of The American Journal of Pathology in Rockville, Maryland, working remotely from home.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA has some new hires in Setauket.

Carol Grau of Mount Sinai, an associate broker, was with Coldwell Banker in Mount Sinai.

Ellen Khatoun of Selden, a sales agent, was with Coldwell Banker in Mount Sinai.

Donna Butcher of Port Jefferson, a sales agent, was Coach Realtors in Port Jefferson.

Kathy Pizzichillo of Stony Brook, a sales agent, completed training at the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.

Laurie Hatch of Port Jefferson Station, a sales agent completed training online at Real Estate U.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

