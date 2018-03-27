MEDIA

Martha B. Furie of Manhasset, professor of pathology, molecular genetics and microbiology at Stony Brook University, has been appointed editor-in-chief of The American Journal of Pathology in Rockville, Maryland, working remotely from home.

Realty Connect USA has some new hires in Setauket.

Carol Grau of Mount Sinai, an associate broker, was with Coldwell Banker in Mount Sinai.

Ellen Khatoun of Selden, a sales agent, was with Coldwell Banker in Mount Sinai.

Donna Butcher of Port Jefferson, a sales agent, was Coach Realtors in Port Jefferson.

Kathy Pizzichillo of Stony Brook, a sales agent, completed training at the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.

Laurie Hatch of Port Jefferson Station, a sales agent completed training online at Real Estate U.

