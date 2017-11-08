INSURANCE

Maryalice Nazaretian of Northport has been promoted from managing director of employee benefits to president of that group at SterlingRisk Insurance in Woodbury.

EDUCATION

MaryAnne Metzak of Rocky Point has been named director of cafeteria services in the Copiague School District. She was a registered dietitian-nutritionist at Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York in Wading River.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has hired three sales agents.

James Brundige of Locust Valley, hired in Locust Valley, was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Locust Valley.

Rachel Sinanan of Great Neck, hired in Syosset, was with Lynda Baker Realty in Hicksville.

Sharon Gilmore of Oceanside, hired in Garden City, was with Home and Hearth Real Estate in Rockville Centre.

— DIANE DANIELS

