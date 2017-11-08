This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long Island hires and promotions: Maryalice Nazaretian, SterlingRisk Insurance

Maryalice Nazaretian of Northport has been promoted to president of employee benefits at SterlingRisk Insurance in Woodbury. Photo Credit: Shervin Chirls

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
INSURANCE

Maryalice Nazaretian of Northport has been promoted from managing director of employee benefits to president of that group at SterlingRisk Insurance in Woodbury.

EDUCATION

MaryAnne Metzak of Rocky Point has been named director of cafeteria services in the Copiague School District. She was a registered dietitian-nutritionist at Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York in Wading River.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has hired three sales agents.

James Brundige of Locust Valley, hired in Locust Valley, was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Locust Valley.

Rachel Sinanan of Great Neck, hired in Syosset, was with Lynda Baker Realty in Hicksville.

Sharon Gilmore of Oceanside, hired in Garden City, was with Home and Hearth Real Estate in Rockville Centre.

— DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

