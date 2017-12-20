TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Maryann Caputo, Signature Premier Properties

Maryann Caputo of Plainview has been hired as

Maryann Caputo of Plainview has been hired as an associate broker at Signature Premier Properties in Rockville Centre. Photo Credit: Sandi Stelmach

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has some new hires.

Maryann Caputo of Plainview, an associate broker in Rockville Centre, was with Laffey Real Estate in Greenvale.

Cynthia E. Reilly of Huntington, a sales agent in Cold Spring Harbor, was with Coach Realtors in Huntington.

Alvera Neylon of Freeport, a sales agent in Garden City, was with Daniel Dale Sotheby’s International Realty in Greenvale.

Mariana Boone of Centerport is a new sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Huntington. She was with Charles Rutenberg Realty in Plainview.

Corie Shapiro of Syosset is a new sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Brookville and is a physical therapist at Northwell Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Lorenzo J. Bono of Brightwaters has been hired as leasing agent for Damianos Realty Group in Smithtown. He was an investment analyst for West Gate Properties in Bay Shore.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

