REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has some new hires.

Maryann Caputo of Plainview, an associate broker in Rockville Centre, was with Laffey Real Estate in Greenvale.

Cynthia E. Reilly of Huntington, a sales agent in Cold Spring Harbor, was with Coach Realtors in Huntington.

Alvera Neylon of Freeport, a sales agent in Garden City, was with Daniel Dale Sotheby’s International Realty in Greenvale.

Mariana Boone of Centerport is a new sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Huntington. She was with Charles Rutenberg Realty in Plainview.

Corie Shapiro of Syosset is a new sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Brookville and is a physical therapist at Northwell Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Lorenzo J. Bono of Brightwaters has been hired as leasing agent for Damianos Realty Group in Smithtown. He was an investment analyst for West Gate Properties in Bay Shore.

