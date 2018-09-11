Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long Island hires and promotions: Matthew A. Shapiro, Hofstra law school

Matthew A. Shapiro of Rockville Centre has been hired as an associate professor at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Philip Hinds

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
EDUCATION

The Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University in Hempstead has hired two associate professors.

Matthew A. Shapiro of Rockville Centre was a Supreme Court law clerk to Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. in Washington.

Brenner M. Fissell of Fort Greene, Brooklyn, served in the U.S. Department of Defense as an appellate defense counsel for detainees held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Farmingdale State College has hired two new directors.

Davinder Kaur of Valley Stream, director of distance learning, was an assistant dean of online learning at Stony Brook University.

Alexander Caviedes of East Islip, director of academic advisement and information, was an associate professor of politics and international affairs at SUNY Fredonia.

James Henry of Hauppauge, curriculum associate for math and business in grades 6-12, has been named associate principal for Robert Frost Middle School in Deer Park.

 

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

