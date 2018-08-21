Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Afternoon
76° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Matthew Potz, Apple Bank

Matthew Potz of East Hampton has been hired

Matthew Potz of East Hampton has been hired as an assistant vice president and branch manager at Apple Bank in East Hampton. Photo Credit: David McHugh

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

BANKING

Matthew Potz of East Hampton has been hired as an assistant vice president and branch manager at Apple Bank in East Hampton. He was assistant branch manager at People’s United Bank in East Hampton.

Frank Minerva of Smithtown has been hired as a sales manager at Jet Direct Mortgage in Bay Shore. He was a team leader at Franklin First Financial in Melville.

Jayne Buck of East Moriches has been hired as vice president, branch manager at BNB Bank in Southampton. She was branch manager at People’s United Bank in Westhampton Beach.

LAW

Cullen and Dykman in Garden City has hired two new partners.

Julie Weerth of Wantagh was vice president at AIG Claims Inc. in Manhattan.

Scott Greenspan of Rockville Centre was a partner at Amato Law Group in Garden City. — 

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

The scene of the shooting at Sedgwick Avenue DA: 2 men indicted in assault of off-duty LI cop
Brookhaven opened a charging station for electric vehicles Electric car charging stations open at town park
Several thousand Muslims packed the Mitchel Athletic Complex Thousands attend Eid al-Adha celebration on LI
Branden Harris of Amityville was sentenced Monday, the DA: Heroin ring leader gets 9 years in prison
Henry Schein Inc., based in Melville, was named Fortune: Henry Schein is 'changing the world'
Lt. Edward Weckerle Memorial Park in Lindenhurst, seen Tiny Suffolk park gets big makeover