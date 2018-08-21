BANKING

Matthew Potz of East Hampton has been hired as an assistant vice president and branch manager at Apple Bank in East Hampton. He was assistant branch manager at People’s United Bank in East Hampton.

Frank Minerva of Smithtown has been hired as a sales manager at Jet Direct Mortgage in Bay Shore. He was a team leader at Franklin First Financial in Melville.

Jayne Buck of East Moriches has been hired as vice president, branch manager at BNB Bank in Southampton. She was branch manager at People’s United Bank in Westhampton Beach.

LAW

Cullen and Dykman in Garden City has hired two new partners.

Julie Weerth of Wantagh was vice president at AIG Claims Inc. in Manhattan.

Scott Greenspan of Rockville Centre was a partner at Amato Law Group in Garden City. —

