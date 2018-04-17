CREDIT UNIONS

Suffolk Federal Credit Union, based in Medford, has announced two promotions.

Megan Diehl of Patchogue, assistant branch manager in Medford, has been promoted to branch manager.

Debra Castro of Holbrook, branch manager in Riverhead, has been promoted to senior branch manager of Riverhead and Eastport.

BOARDS

LISTnet (Long Island Software & Technology Network) in Plainview has appointed four new members to its board of directors.

Sagi Brody of Glen Cove is chief technology officer of Webair Internet Development Inc. in Garden City.

Lara Bass of Roslyn is vice president of client services at EGC Group in Melville.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Luann Bridges of Copiague is director of IT vendor management and IS strategy at Henry Schein Inc. in Melville.

Vincent Re of Head of the Harbor is founder of Tech Tiles in St. James.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.