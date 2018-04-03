TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Michael Bignami II, Campolo, Middleton & McCormick

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
LAW

Michael Bignami II of West Islip has been hired as an associate at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma. He was a summer associate and law clerk at the firm.

TOURISM

Maggie LaCasse of Freeport, senior manager of communications for Discover Long Island in Hauppauge, has been promoted to director of communications.

REAL ESTATE

Century 21 American Homes has some new hires.

Tricia Ryan of Merrick, a sales agent in Merrick, was an investment banker executive assistant at Barclays Capital in Manhattan.

Joel R. Perry of Seaford, an associate broker in Long Beach, was with Exit Realty Dreams in Massapequa.

Lisa Arbucho Veneroni of North Bellmore, a sales agent in Levittown, was manager at Northeast Medical Billing Inc. in North Bellmore.

