LAW

Michael Bignami II of West Islip has been hired as an associate at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma. He was a summer associate and law clerk at the firm.

TOURISM

Maggie LaCasse of Freeport, senior manager of communications for Discover Long Island in Hauppauge, has been promoted to director of communications.

REAL ESTATE

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Century 21 American Homes has some new hires.

Tricia Ryan of Merrick, a sales agent in Merrick, was an investment banker executive assistant at Barclays Capital in Manhattan.

Joel R. Perry of Seaford, an associate broker in Long Beach, was with Exit Realty Dreams in Massapequa.

Lisa Arbucho Veneroni of North Bellmore, a sales agent in Levittown, was manager at Northeast Medical Billing Inc. in North Bellmore.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.