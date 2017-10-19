BOARDS

Michael Cardello of Old Bethpage, a partner at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Catholic Lawyers Guild of Nassau County.

The Walt Whitman Birthplace Association in Huntington Station has elected two members to its board of directors.

Lauren Kaushansky of Northport is a lecturer for grad students and field placement coordinator at Stony Brook University.

Dr. Maria Basile of East Setauket is a physician and president of North Country Colorectal Surgery in Port Jefferson.

HOSPITALITY

Tanya Lee of Centereach has been hired as director of sales at Holiday Inn Express Stony Brook. She was publisher of Gem Magazine LI in Centereach, a lifestyle monthly.

ENGINEERING

Robert J. Bornholdt of Oakdale has been hired as director of traffic engineering at Schneider Engineering in Ronkonkoma. He was director of traffic engineering at Sidney B. Bowne & Son in Mineola.

REAL ESTATE

Charles Rutenberg Realty in Plainview has some new hires.

Teniqua Young of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, a sales agent, completed her training at Real Estate University online.

Juliet Silfvast of the Bronx, a sales agent, was with Halstead Property Riverdale in the Bronx.

Sean Miller of Valley Stream, a sales agent, was with HomeSmart CrossIsland in Rosedale, Queens.

Elaine Burke of Lido Beach, an associate broker, was with Real Living Innovations Realty Group in Wantagh.

Barry Calvagna of Commack, a sales agent, was with Exit Realty Achieve in Smithtown.

Ajit Shah of Mineola, a sales agent, was with First Flag Realty in Jericho.

Jennifer Mohan of Jamaica, Queens, a sales agent, was with Optimum Homes in South Ozone Park, Queens.

Crystal Jones of the Bronx, an associate broker, was with Besmatch Real Estate in the Bronx.

Cindy Quinn of Manhasset has been hired as a sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Brookville. She was assistant general manager at Equinox in Great Neck.

