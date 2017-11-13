LAW

Rivkin Radler in Uniondale has three new hires.

Michael J. Heller of Jericho, hired as a partner in the banking, corporate and real estate group, was a partner at Lamb & Barnosky in Melville.

Ian S. Linker of Ridgewood, New Jersey, hired as a partner in the insurance coverage group, was in-house counsel for MetLife’s litigation department in Manhattan.

Scott P. Eisenberg of Commack, hired as an associate in the general liability group, was an associate at Goldberg Segalla in Garden City.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has three new sales agents.

Yodi Young of Bay Shore, hired in Babylon, was with Jamie Winkler Real Estate in West Islip.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox daily. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Edward Kaleck of West Islip, hired in Babylon, was with Jamie Winkler Real Estate in West Islip.

Donald DeMichele of Patchogue, hired in Patchogue, was with Exit Home Key Realty in Patchogue.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.