LAW

Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City has promoted two associates.

Michelle E. Epsey of Smithtown has been named counsel.

Stephen J. Ginsberg of Roslyn Estates has been named partner.

Lewis Johs Avallone Aviles in Islandia has announced two promotions and a hire.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox daily. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rebecca K. Devlin of Hauppauge, an associate, has been promoted to partner.

Stacey Gorny of Oceanside, senior counsel, has been promoted to partner.

Scott Frycek of Mount Sinai has been hired as a partner. He was a partner at Martin Clearwater & Bell in East Meadow.

ENGINEERING

Lockwood, Kessler & Bartlett Inc. in Syosset has seven new hires.

Shahnaz Karim of Farmingdale, a new electrical engineer, held the same position at Goldman Copeland Engineers in Manhattan.

Jaunita Williams of Valley Stream, a new office engineer in construction administration, held the same position at LPE Engineering in Manhattan.

Maureen McDonnell of New Hyde Park, a new computer-aided design and drafting technician, is a recent graduate of Island Drafting and Technical Institute in Amityville.

Prahladbhai Patel of Patchogue, chief inspector in construction administration, held a similar position at Hardesty & Hanover in Manhattan.

Timothy Viani of Valley Stream, a new structural engineer, held the same position at Celin Muñoz Consulting Engineer in Valley Stream.

Austin Johnson of Holtsville, hired as a civil engineer, is a recent engineering graduate of the University of Rhode Island.

Krista Shevit of Bayside, Queens, a manager in marketing, held the same position at Irwin Contracting Inc. in Hauppauge.

BOARDS

Sylvia A. Diaz of Smithtown, executive director of the Suffolk Community College Foundation in Selden and an adjunct professor in human services at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue, has been appointed to the board of directors of John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.