Long Island hires and promotions: Mindy Greenberg, Great Neck Historic Preservation Commission

Mindy Greenberg of Great Neck Plaza has been appointed to the Great Neck Historic Preservation Commission. Photo Credit: Mindy Greenberg

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Mindy Greenberg of Great Neck Plaza, a sales agent at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Great Neck, has been appointed to the Great Neck Historic Preservation Commission.

Sheldon D. Fields of Hollis, Queens, dean of the New York Institute of Technology School of Health Professions in Old Westbury, has been appointed to the board of directors of the National Black Nurses Association based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Valerie Canny of Lake Ronkonkoma, accounting and auditing manager at Albrecht, Viggiano, Zureck & Company in Hauppauge, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Art League of Long Island in Dix Hills.

Michael Cardello III of Old Bethpage, a partner at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City, has been elected president of the Theodore Roosevelt American Inn of Court in Mineola.

EDUCATION

Samuel P. Carder of Rockville Centre has been appointed director of school facilities for the North Merrick School District. He was director of facilities for the Rye City School District in Westchester. 

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

