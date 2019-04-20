Long Island hires and promotions: Nancy Malicki, LiRo Group

CONSTRUCTIONMANAGEMENT

Nancy Malicki of North Babylon, associate vice president at the LiRo Group in Syosset, has been promoted to vice president.

AIR CONDITIONING

Michael Brief of Bellmore, working from home as director of sales, retail division, at Friedrich Air Conditioning Co. in San Antonio, Texas, has been promoted to division vice president, retail.

MUSIC

Robert Paterson of Centereach has been hired as a sales representative at Korg USA Inc. in Melville, a distributor of instruments. He was a teacher at The Music Factory School of Music in Costa Mesa, Calif.

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

The Medical Society of the State of New York in Westbury has elected three new officers.

Dr. Arthur C. Fougner of Little Neck, Queens, president, is chief of gynecologic ultrasound at Ann and Jules Gottlieb Women’s Comprehensive Health Center in Manhasset.

Dr. Maria A. Basile of East Setauket, vice speaker, is assistant vice president, medical affairs, at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson.

Dr. Parag Mehta of Manhasset Hills, assistant treasurer, is senior vice chairman of medicine and chief medical information officer at New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and teaches at Weill Cornell Medical College in Manhattan.

Russell C. Friedman of Lawrence, founding partner of the Russell Friedman Law Group in Lake Successs, has been appointed executive vice chairman of the board of directors at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus, New Jersey.

LAW

Phil Boyle of Bay Shore has been hired as counsel at Egan & Golden in Patchogue. He is a New York State senator for the 4th District and was a partner at Steinberg & Boyle Law in East Islip.

Imaan Moughal of Hewlett has been hired as an associate attorney in trust and estates/elder law at McLaughlin & Stern in Great Neck. She was an associate attorney at Cullen and Dykman in Manhattan.

BANKING

Gary Raisig of Franklin Square, director of business banking with the small-business group at Capital One in Melville, has joined its local middle-market group as senior vice president and relationship manager.

COMMERCIALREAL ESTATE

Paul Pietrofere of Bayville has been hired as a sales associate at Coldwell Banker Commercial Island Corporate Services in Islandia. He was an accounting manager with Valiant Solutions Inc. in Woodbury.

TECHNOLOGY

Christopher Zegers of Livingston, New Jersey, has been hired as director of consulting-legal at tech services firm Ivionics in Hauppauge He was chief information officer at Lowenstein Sandler in Roseland, New Jersey.

