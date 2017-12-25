REAL ESTATE

HomeSmart Premier Living Realty in Williston Park has six new agents.

Debi Lucas of Oceanside was with One Stop Realty in Jamaica, Queens.

Gregory Gilbert of Oceanside was in insurance sales with Senior Services of North America Inc. in Melville.

Stanislaw Kotowicz of Northport is a recent graduate of New York Real Estate Institute in Syosset.

Raymond McCool of Franklin Square is a recent graduate of New York Real Estate Institute in Syosset.

Catherine Zerbe of Bayside, Queens was a fashion executive with Cajena Couture in Manhattan.

Christine Matarazzo of Rockville Centre was with Castle Homes Realty in Long Beach.

