Long Island hires and promotions: New agents at HomeSmart Premier Living Realty

Debi Lucas of Oceanside has been hired as

Photo Credit: HomeSmart Premier Living Realty

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
REAL ESTATE

HomeSmart Premier Living Realty in Williston Park has six new agents.

Debi Lucas of Oceanside was with One Stop Realty in Jamaica, Queens.

Gregory Gilbert of Oceanside was in insurance sales with Senior Services of North America Inc. in Melville.

Stanislaw Kotowicz of Northport is a recent graduate of New York Real Estate Institute in Syosset.

Raymond McCool of Franklin Square is a recent graduate of New York Real Estate Institute in Syosset.

Catherine Zerbe of Bayside, Queens was a fashion executive with Cajena Couture in Manhattan.

Christine Matarazzo of Rockville Centre was with Castle Homes Realty in Long Beach.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

