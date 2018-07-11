NONPROFITS

Nina Fenton of Stony Brook has been hired as chief development officer at the United Way of Long Island in Deer Park. She directed development and PR at Northside Center for Child Development in Manhattan.

Demitria Ulino of Port Jefferson has been hired as a graphic designer at E&I Cooperative Services in Jericho, a purchasing cooperative for education. She interned in graphic design at Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, where she earned a design degree.

Jennifer Marino Rojas of Centerport, associate executive director and consultant to the Long Island Pre-K Initiative of the Child Care Council of Suffolk in Commack, has been promoted to executive director.

ENGINEERING

Lockwood, Kessler & Bartlett Inc. in Syosset has two new hires.

Donna D. Boyle of Huntington, a senior civil engineer, had the same position at the Nassau County Department of Public Works in Hicksville.

Carolina Herrera of Upper Brookville, an environmental engineer, had the same role at Galli Engineering in Melville.

