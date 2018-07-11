TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
78° Good Morning
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Nina Fenton, United Way of Long Island

Nina Fenton of Stony Brook has been hired

Nina Fenton of Stony Brook has been hired as chief development officer at the United Way of Long Island in Deer Park. Photo Credit: United Way of Long Island

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

NONPROFITS

Nina Fenton of Stony Brook has been hired as chief development officer at the United Way of Long Island in Deer Park. She directed development and PR at Northside Center for Child Development in Manhattan.

Demitria Ulino of Port Jefferson has been hired as a graphic designer at E&I Cooperative Services in Jericho, a purchasing cooperative for education. She interned in graphic design at Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, where she earned a design degree.

Jennifer Marino Rojas of Centerport, associate executive director and consultant to the Long Island Pre-K Initiative of the Child Care Council of Suffolk in Commack, has been promoted to executive director.

ENGINEERING

Lockwood, Kessler & Bartlett Inc. in Syosset has two new hires.

Donna D. Boyle of Huntington, a senior civil engineer, had the same position at the Nassau County Department of Public Works in Hicksville.

Carolina Herrera of Upper Brookville, an environmental engineer, had the same role at Galli Engineering in Melville.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

Robert Ripp speaks during a candidates' forum at Ex-candidate ordered to remove online comments
Michael Tambone says his cash down payment and How to win a bidding war in LI's housing market
In addition to two indoor dining areas, Jedediah Eatery lives on despite constant chef changes
Long Beach is building an office of emergency Long Beach to build $1.4M emergency center
East Hampton Town police drive along the beach Town, city payrolls decreased across LI in 2017
Robert Conaghan, Adelphi University's grounds crew manager and What's red, black and gets rid of insects?